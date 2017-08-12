CULT BUY: The Gorman-like clothing label that gives back to those in need.

If you’re looking for clothes with a conscience, look no further than The Social Outfit.

The brand’s prints are bold, the colours bright, the fabrics ethically sourced and produced or donated – oh, and every piece has given people from refugee and new migrant communities employment, training and opportunities in clothing production, retail, design and marketing since it was started three years ago.

Research shows that the greatest challenge refugees face once they’ve arrived in Australia is finding a job. The Social enterprise and registered charity aims to work on this, by making and selling quality products that help financially empower people.

The Social Outfit is making the world (and its wardrobes) a better place, one beautifully made item of clothing at a time.

“I wanted to help build a sense of belonging for new migrants and refugees, and I truly believe that creativity and fashion can lead to learning and empowerment,” CEO Jackie Ruddock previously told Mamamia.

Stylish and selfless, they really are.