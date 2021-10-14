ROADTEST: "Bioderma's sister brand, Etat Pur, has just landed in Australia. Here's my honest review."

Cue excitement explosion. Vegan, clean skincare brand, Etat Pur has officially launched in Australia and I had the pleasure of putting it to the test.

Prior to trialling Etat Pur, I wanted to dissect the French beauty brand, and essentially know what all the fuss is about.

Here's exactly what I learned.

Founder and pharmacist-biologist, Jean-Noël Thorel has shaken up the skincare world by incorporating a mix of dermatologically-approved and optimal doses of ingredients into results-driven products. Backed by science, Etat Pur is making a sincere commitment to being 100% transparent when it comes to all that's inside their products.

Even though Etat Pur is new to Australian shelves, the brand (who also create Bioderma!) prides itself on their incredible 40 years of experience. They're all about minimalism in skincare, to provide maximum benefits with biomimetic ingredients that helps people deliver their skin what it actually needs (in the right amount); think of Etat Pur as a ridiculously helpful tour guide for your skin health.

As a beauty lover, we'd all know that the beauty (and skincare) space is pretty crowded, and figuring out what's worth our time (and worth taking residence on our face!) can be pretty confusing and tiresome.

Etat Pur definitely simplifies this.

The brand has carefully researched and selected only 150 out of 30,000 ingredients that are available to the beauty industry to use in their own products. So they're very serious about just inviting the VIP ingredients on their list to join their skincare party, in order to have our skin's ecosystem thrive. I have to say, I'm majorly impressed at the less-is-more approach.

So how did my Etat Pur products actually stack up?

Now, to give an authentic review, long-term use of the products is very important to note. I trialled the Purifying Cleansing Gel, Pure Active Salicylic Acid 2% and Light Moisturising Cream for 4 consecutive weeks to judge my actual results as realistically as possible.

Image: Supplied.