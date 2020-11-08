My estranged parents still see my two older kids. I refuse to let them meet my youngest.

One of my earliest memories of my mother is of her slapping me across the face. I was three or four. I don’t know what I did, but obviously it was the wrong thing. I started crying, and she told me she was sorry and hugged me.

That was one of the only times, in my entire life, I ever remember her apologising for hurting me.

As a child, I told myself that all I needed to do was grow up.

If I just grow up, no one will beat me anymore. If I just grow up, I won’t have to live with the constant fear and anxiety of when I might next be hurt. If I just grow up and get out, I’ll be okay.

That was my childhood mantra. Just grow up.

My mother often pulled my hair. My mother often kicked me. My mother often spanked or smacked me with a tennis racket, and, once, my mother beat the length of both of my arms with a metal mop. My mother always left bruises in places I could cover.

I never knew what might set her off. It could be something as innocuous as forgetting to load the dishwasher with the forks pointing up. Her only tell was the way the left side of her lip would curl up. When I saw that, I might try to run, but it was usually too late.

My oldest daughter is now four. I used to look at her constantly, trying to understand how I could hit or beat her, my own child.

Even when she’s been a terror, I’ve never once lashed out with my hands. The most I’ve ever done is growl at her to get in time-out. Even that might make my sweet little girl, who hates when anyone is upset at her, drop to her knees and whimper, “I don’t want you to be mad at me!”.

I’ve thought, more than once, you don’t even know what it means for someone to be “mad” at you the way my mother was.

My father never hit me, but he didn’t protect me either. He traveled often for work. He was barely around. He’d sometimes threaten my mother with divorce, but he never followed through. They’ve now been married almost 40 years.

For nearly the entirety of my childhood, my mother beat me, and my father pretended it wasn’t happening.

No, being a parent didn’t help me become sympathetic to my own parents. I haven’t forgiven them either because they still pretend none of that happened, or when I’ve confronted my mother in the past, she’d just said, “I did the best I could”.

That might be true, but I don’t have to forgive you for that.

I don’t have to let you in my children’s lives for that.

I don’t have to do anything because if your “best” includes beating your own child with a metal mop, then your “best” isn’t good enough to be around my family.