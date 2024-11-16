'Everyone loved my mum, but she didn't love me.'

This article originally appeared on Medium.

My mother died a couple of weeks ago. Her funeral was on Saturday. Her interment was today. But her passing did not fill me with despair. This is why.

Many people adored my mother, and rightfully so. She was a pillar of the community. She could be generous.

Just not to me.

My mother had a beautiful smile that could light up a room.

But never any room that I was in.

Her obituary had a big, beautiful photo of her smiling, and my first thought was that it didn't look like her. I rarely saw her smile. At least, not at me. Nor at any of my children.

I invited her (and my father) to a martial arts studio once to watch their grandkids perform kicks and jumps. At first, they seemed bored, and then irritated — my father kept asking how long the performance would last. Throughout the event, he kept looking at his watch.

"Our time is more valuable than this," said my mother, lips pursed in disapproval as she rushed the kids and I out the door post-performance.

I didn't understand their disapproval.

My parents had proudly supported my brother's kids for years. One of whom was a dancer and a musician with many performances and competitions. They attended this child's events and glowed with pride whenever they talked about her. But for my kids, it was too inconvenient to sit through one martial arts demonstration.

This hurt and yet, I kept trying to please my parents anyway.