'When he died, I hadn't spoken to my father in 17 years. I have no regrets.'

This was not an unusual comment for him; he'd said the same thing when I cried during her funeral preparations. But it was at this point I decided my efforts were futile, and I'd tried for long enough. To cut ties with my father I didn't need to tell him not to call me, or not to visit, because he'd never done either of those things in the nine years since I moved out of home. I just needed to stop coming around — which is exactly what I did.

People told me I'd regret it. "You only have one father," my former boss said at a Christmas party after he'd asked about my parents. I think people who provide these reactions are projecting their own experiences; they probably had an imperfect father who – at various points during their lives – had shown love or interest towards their children. I'd hold onto a parent like that, too.

In 2021, my brother called to deliver the news that Dad had died, alone in his early seventies at his aged care home. I was forty-two and hadn't spoken to him in seventeen years. My brother had cut ties a couple of years after I did, and my sister — who kept in touch, albeit infrequently — was in my father's bad books because she stopped lending giving him money. To this day I don't know what he died from, or if it was slow or sudden.

Two days prior to this news, I dreamt of his passing and was there with him. Not as an act of daughterly love, but as a human who felt empathy for another human who'd absolutely f**ked up his life. After the dream I cried for a little boy who had so much promise, who played with his siblings and probably had a kind heart, who somehow grew into an entitled man who called my mother "stupid" almost every day.