'When he died, I hadn't spoken to my father in 17 years. I have no regrets.'

This story was originally published in Denise Mills' Substack, The Tiny Pleasures.
When I was ten years old, I asked my mother why she didn't divorce my father. In response, she looked at me like I just morphed into an alien. "Why do you hate your father so much?" she asked, her eyes wide. I shook my head in response and left the room, thinking to myself: Why the hell wouldn't I?
After my father suffered a workplace accident when I was two, he left his labourer job and the family survived off my mother's administration wage. The pain of his bad back became an excuse for increasingly volatile behaviour, and Mum's boundaries slowly vanished into thin air.
Watch: A family therapist explains increasing estrangement between children and parents. Post continues after video.
In an attempt to minimise his outbursts, the family dynamics were that anything my mother, sister, brother or I needed came a distant second to my father's wants. These wants included expensive clothing, regular trips to the pub and the occasional indulgence in takeaway; his favourite was the McDonald's triple cheeseburger, which he'd order in drive-thru then pull over to eat while the rest of the family would wait empty-handed. I'd watch in disgust as he'd lick the grease from his fingers.
Top Comments