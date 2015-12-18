Whether you’re a Pilates devotee, a running fiend or a boxing buff, exercise is something that should make you feel good and feel powerful.

One of the factors that influences the way you feel when you work out is what you wear. Something as simple as a snug pair of tights or the right pair of shoes can give you the confidence you need to train hard.

With this in mind, Adidas has just launched its ‘I Got This’ campaign, with the aim of enabling every woman to be active and healthy all year ‘round, regardless of how she likes to train or her ability level.

The brand’s Spring/Summer ’16 collection is full of high-performance fitness staples in supportive fits and clever fabrics – let’s have a look at some of the items to keep your eyes peeled for (and stick on your wish list).

1. Ultra Boost runner (black/grey)

Regardless of whether your running style resembles that of Usain Bolt or Phoebe from Friends (read: zig-zagging with madly flailing arms), your choice of shoe can mean the difference between feet that feel great and feet that feel very, very sore.

A runner that’s simultaneously light and cushiony yet strong and supportive is your golden ticket – and harder to find than it sounds. Well, the Ultra Boost manages to tick all those boxes. The cherry on top is the Primeknit upper, which feels a bit like crochet and will actually expand with your foot while you’re running. Farewell, toe blisters.

2.Typo Racer-Back bra

Sports bras: how can one simple garment cause so much grief? We’ve all got horror stories of straps digging in mid-gym class or designs that never really deliver on their big support claims.

Adidas took on feedback from female athletes when creating the fit and comfort of their Racer-Back bras, so that’s a very good start. This design can withstand high-impact training – meaning you can go hard, confident in the knowledge that everything’s under control - and will be great in summer thanks to its ventilation mesh. And the ‘Typo’ design? Super cute.