ROADTEST: 3 women try esmi’s new high-potency 100% Encapsulated Retinol.

Retinol is often referred to as the gold standard in skincare. Honestly, a stellar ingredient if you’re looking to resurface and refresh your skin.

It's gained a reputation as being a tad difficult to introduce to your skincare routine though, with dryness, irritation and flaking generally accepted as a rite of passage before you get to the benefits.

Enter esmi Skin Mineral’s Encapsulated Retinol Serums: the new gentle, skin-loving retinol to suit all skin types.

So how is encapsulated retinol actually different from regular retinol?

Encapsulated retinol gives you the same amazing benefits as regular retinol, but is delivered in a more effective way. Retinol works at a cellular level, increasing skin cell turnover, and boosting collagen and elastin production.

By enclosing it in tiny capsules, it allows the retinol to penetrate deeper, targeting the skin cells where it can be of most benefit. It’s this deeper activation that minimises the dryness and irritation that first-time retinol users often experience.

It also makes the active ingredient more stable, meaning it’s more effective because it doesn’t get exposed to the air and UV that can break it down.

Short-term, you might see reduced skin texture and roughness, maybe even a reduction of active or pending breakouts. Long-term, there’s plenty of evidence from studies to show retinol’s impact on reducing signs of ageing whilst giving you fresher, plumper looking skin.

The good stuff doesn’t stop there, as esmi have also loaded their new serums with gorgeous antioxidants like carrot seed oil, tomato extract and sunflower oil. These all work together, promising to seriously deliver on revitalising your skin, whilst *actually* helping to strengthen the skin barrier and prevent against environmental damage.

So, how did we go using it in real life?

Morgan

Skin type: Dry skin type with sensitivities tending toward eczema and new to retinol.

I won't lie: retinol is brand new to me, so I was a little apprehensive. As much as I really want the benefits from using retinol, my sensitive skin has always discouraged me from taking the leap and I’m often hesitant to introduce new actives to my skincare routine.

But turns out I had literally no reason to worry!

From the outset, the serum was so easy to apply and I had no signs of irritation. I was most keen to see how retinol could help revitalise my skin, giving it a boost and working away at some stubborn texture across my chin and forehead. After about two weeks of trialling, I noticed my skin was visibly firmer and had more of a natural glow to it.

I also had some pimples pop up after using my Encapsulated Retinol Serum, which felt like gunk had been drawn out from my skin. A little purging is quite common with the introduction of retinol and is just the cell turnover helping to decongest the skin – the pimples didn’t bother me too much as they cleared away very quickly, leaving my skin feeling fresh.