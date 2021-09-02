"Some personal news..." Erin Molan announces her separation from her fiancé Sean Ogilvy.

Erin Molan has, without a doubt, been a pioneer of sports reporting in Australia. Breaking into the 'boys club' of NRL television programmes and working her way up to score the lead host role on The Footy Show, she became one of the most recognisable faces in rugby league.

She's since gone on to host her own 2DAY FM radio show, alongside David Hughes and Ed Kavalee, often sharing relatable stories of motherhood and being a woman working in media.

Watch Erin Molan announce her engagement to Sean Ogilvy live on The Footy Show. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

But today, Erin Molan shared an announcement that she had surprisingly split from her fiancé Sean Ogilvy after their four-year engagement.



The 39-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday night, explaining that the couple are committed to co-parenting their three-year-old daughter, Eliza.



"Some personal news, Sean and I have separated," she began the post.



"We are entirely committed to co-parenting our three-year-old daughter, who is the most important person in the world to both of us."



Molan went on to ask for privacy and has turned off comments on the post.



"Any breakdown of a family unit is incredibly difficult and we ask for privacy at this time — especially given the private approach that we have taken to our relationship."