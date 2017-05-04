Erin Molan: "There is not one iota of truth to any of the speculation."

Television presenter and co-host of The Footy Show Erin Molan has thanked fans for their support after she was dragged into the legal saga involving Sydney accountant Anthony Bell and his estranged wife Kelly Landry.

Bell is currently in court fighting an apprehended violence order lodged by his wife.

Earlier this week, the court heard how he was also confronted by Landry about the nature of his relationship with Molan.

The sport reporter released a statement on Tuesday denying the allegations and calling the situation between Bell and Landry “incredibly sad”.

Now, she's addressed the issue directly.

"It’s obviously been a really tough week for myself, my fiancé and my family. We are pretty devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation, particularly given the insinuation of an inappropriate relationship," Molan said at the beginning of tonight's episode of The Footy Show.

"I can assure you there is not one iota of truth to any of the speculation. It is not who I am and it doesn't reflect the values I possess, and it is not how I was raised."