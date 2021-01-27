Erin Molan shares that she lived in her car in her 20s while working in TV, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Erin Molan shares that she lived in her car in her 20s, all while she was working in TV.

Before making it big on TV and radio, Erin Molan chose to live in her car for a couple of months in her early 20s.

Speaking on 2Day FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, the breakfast show host explained that she would live in her car when she felt like she couldn't be at home.

Erin shared the story earlier today after Hughsey brought up that he used to be on Centrelink.

"I was on the dole for seven years," he said.

"Seven years turned up to Centrelink, full of shame. Had my father saying ‘get a job mate’ I’m like ‘Dad I got one … I’m just getting paid cash’," Hughsey said laughing.

Erin then shared, "I lived in my car by the way for a couple of months… Just trying to relate".

"It was an Audi though wasn’t it?" Hughesy joked.

"Barina, Holden Barina 1997," Erin responded.

The 38-year-old went on to say that she was "working at a TV station for 250 bucks a fortnight" at the time.

"I was naughty so we had a stage where I didn’t particularly want to go home… It was like the Von Trapp’s, I just couldn’t handle the environment anymore," she joked, before clarifying, "It wasn’t really by the way. I’ve got an amazing family."

