Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Why this selfie of model Erin McNaught is good for women.

It’s not all that often we describe selfies as being good for women. But when that selfie raises awareness for a disease that only affects women, we’ll make an exception.

Take former Miss Universe Australia, Erin McNaught’s latest Instagram selfie – on first glance, it looks like her lippy went rogue after eating lunch, or that her toddler accidentally uploaded the pic while she was napping.

But after reading the caption, we realised the smudge was no mistake.

“Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under 35, yet 1 in 3 young women don’t attend their smear test!” the 35-year-old captioned the image.

“I’m supporting @joscervicalcancertrust with my #SmearForSmear selfie because every woman should know that smear tests save lives.”

So please, if you’re one of those naughty one in three who’ve been putting off their pap smear, chuck some lippy on and go see your GP ASAP.

2. Only GOT fans will understand why it’s cool that Maisie Williams is going to be a bridesmaid at Sophie Turner’s wedding.





Woah. Maisie Williams a.k.a Arya Stark just casually dropped that she’ll be a bridesmaid at Sophie Turner a.k.a her on-screen sister, Sansa’s wedding in real life.

Speaking to The Radio Times about a completely unrelated topic, the Game of Thrones actress confirmed she’ll likely be holding up Turner’s dress to help her wee at her wedding to Joe Jonas.