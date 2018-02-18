beauty

Married At First Sight's Erin has shaved off all her hair and live streamed the whole thing.

Former Married At First Sight contestant Erin Bateman underwent a radical hair change today.

And when we mean radical, we mean, well, see for yourself.

That time I shaved my head for @worldsgreatestshave ???????? thank you everyone who sponsored me and sent me messages of support! I just hit $3369 of donations which all goes towards helping families effected by Leukaemia. I had no idea how many people were effected by Leukaemia until the messages and photos started to flood in.. it was especially hard seeing photos of little kids (some younger than 6) going through chemo – I really had no idea ❤️I am so proud to be a part of WGS and happy to do my small part for people who need it ❤️ For anyone asking I’m donating my pony tail to an overseas company who uses donated hair to make wigs ❤️ On a more personal note, I’m hoping this is DAY 1 of my journey to overcome my 14 year struggle with Trichotilomania. Thanks again beautiful people ❤️???? ps; after this video was filmed I though ‘FUCK IT’ and went down to a number 1 shave ???????????????? and thank you my little sis Laura for being my extremely unqualified shaver today ????????#worldsgreatestshave2018 #worldsgreatestshave #facesofshave #leukaemiafoundation #trichotillomania #trich

A post shared by Erin Kitty ✌???? (@erinkitty_) on

The reality TV star shaved her head completely and live streamed the whole thing on her Instagram.

It was of course for a good cause – Bateman was raising money for the World’s Great Shave.

At the time of publishing, she’d raised over $3300 to help families affected by Leukaemia.

Three weeks until I have to say goodbye to my fav messy bun hair style!! ???? on Sunday 18th Feb I’ll be giving myself a #2 shave for @worldsgreatestshave (OMFG) ???? I’ve already smashed my 1k goal so I figured I better go double or nothing! So, if you have a spare $1 and want to help raise money for Aussie families effected by blood cancer, you can sponsor me using the link in my bio where you can also read the more personal reason as to why I’ve decided to do this ???? Am I scared? Yeah kinda! Am I gonna wear a wig? Maybe! It will depend how shit I look ???? Will I LIVE video it so you guys can all watch my shaving my head? Abso-fucking-lutely!! And a huge thank you to all the amazing people who have already sponsored me! If I don’t know you personally, please send me a DM so I know who you are and can say thanks ☺️!! Happy Saturday everyone —-> me! ???????? #worldsgreatestshave #leukaemiafoundation #charity #Trich #trichotillomania #whendidigetsopale

A post shared by Erin Kitty ✌???? (@erinkitty_) on

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored me and sent me messages of support,” she wrote.

“I had no idea how many people were affected by Leukaemia until the messages and photos started to flood in.. it was especially hard seeing photos of little kids (some younger than 6) going through chemo – I really had no idea.”

She said she was “so proud” to be a part of World’s Greatest Shave and do her part for those who need it.

Her pony tail will be donated to an overseas company who uses donated hair to make wigs.

Bateman also shared she hoped her new haircut would help her with her own struggle.

“On a more personal note, I’m hoping this is DAY 1 of my journey to overcome my 14 year struggle with Trichotilomania,” she said.

After the live video ended, Bateman went even further opting for a ‘Number One’ shave from her younger sister Laura aka her “extremely unqualified shaver”.

During the shave, beauty loving Bateman had one question for her followers – whether or not she could fake tan her head so it would match the rest of her body.

The answer? Apparently not.

Congratulations to Erin on her fundraising effort and rocking her new ‘do.

