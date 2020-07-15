What My Salary Gets Me: A single 35-year-old whose income has halved due to COVID-19.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred.This week, a single 35-year-old whose income has halved due to COVID-19 reveals all.
Industry: Entrepreneur, author and speaker
Age: 35
Salary: Last year I made $180K. This year, maybe $90K due to COVID-19.
Housing: Rent, own property interstate in Canberra.
Watch: Simple budgeting with a banana. Post continues below.
Monthly expenses:
Mortgage: $1000
Strata: $250
Rent: $2200
Petrol: $30
Groceries: $350
Ordering In: $250
Personal Development: $920
Phone: $50
Fitness: $80
Utilities: $120
Internet: $70
Health Insurance: $100
Netflix and Amazon Prime: $20
Disney+: $8 (my nieces and nephews use my account)
Spotify: $11
Savings: Due to COVID, my savings have taken a hit. But, I have about $20K left in savings from money I put aside in the last two years.
I have a strict rule of 10 per cent of any cent that comes into my accounts gets saved immediately for my F*** Off Fund. I will legitimately pretend that this money does not exist in case I ever need it. The divorced ladies know what I’m talking about.
Debt: I have a mortgage on my home and owe approximately $50k more on it. It is currently rented out.
Top Comments