What My Salary Gets Me: A single 35-year-old whose income has halved due to COVID-19.

Tuesday – Day One

I’ve been working from home for a lot longer than most people. Five years ago I left my cushy government job and have been living abroad up until COVID.

But when COVID started, I came back to Melbourne where I rent in St Kilda. Let me start by saying, this year financially – things are already really tighter than they were last year.

﻿When COVID struck, I lost $40K in one day of speaking engagements. Ouch. But… I’m still very fortunate that I can work and make money. I count myself lucky.



After my run, I stop in at my favourite café Frankies and get an iced latte for $4.50 and walk home.

I eat out of my cupboard for the entire day – protein and berry smoothie ($4) and a chicken salad wrap ($8 per serve) and which takes up most of my grocery bills. I’ve had a massive day so I end up ordering Uber Eats.

Tonight is Grill’d for a burger and snack fries... plus mayo and why sweet chilli as well? ($31.20.)



Daily total: $47.70

Wednesday – Day Two

I have meetings all morning but make them on the phone so I can walk and talk at the same time. I have a coffee ($6.50) down Acland Street before coming home and making a smoothie at home for breakfast ($4). I usually fast in the mornings but I’m starving this morning!

I have a salad pack from Aldi for lunch ($4.50) which tells me should be for 4 people. That’s hilarious, I think as I finish the entire thing.

Tonight I am attending a yoga class online ($15) which I absolutely love doing. I am terrible at yoga but I’m working on it. Plus, it’s a nice face to face as Melbourne is in lockdown again!

I tuck into a spaghetti bolognaise that I’ve slow cooked during the day which will spread over three meals - ($21 – but this is three meals).

Daily Total: $51

Thursday – Day Three

Melbourne was put into additional lockdown last week and honestly – thank goodness. I’m grateful we are saving lives, but my personal life has really taken a hit! As has my beauty routine.

Thursday morning I would usually be doing my self-care/ beauty routine – where I would get my brows waxed ($20) and a 90 minute Thai massage in Elwood ($115).

Every other month I get a pedicure ($35) and a manicure ($35) but lockdown!

This morning I’m opting to dye my own hair with a pack I purchased from a hairdresser friend ($45) and I decide to order some new running clothes/sweat pants. I spend $180 because I was on the site and things just escalated.

I eat another Aldi salad bag with some lemon herbed chicken ($23 over 2 meals), some porridge with blueberries ($3), 1 iced latte ($4.5) and barramundi with salsa and sweet potato for dinner ($11 for 2 serves).

I pay my strata for my property in Canberra ($421) and my phone bill also arrives. ($50.23) This day is an expensive day!