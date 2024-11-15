It's never too early to be doing these 3 things with your kids.

When it comes to taking young kids outside the comforts of home, I've found that you can almost always find a good reason to say "no". Whether it's due to a nap time, avoiding public meltdowns or a tricky travel situation, saying "no" certainly feels like the less risky option.
After undertaking many risk-versus-benefit analyses as a parent of three young kids, I've realised that the real risk is missing out on enjoying the things we love to do with our kids, for fear that it's too early and, as a result, too difficult.