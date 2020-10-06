From Helper to Loyalist: Your reaction to this simple scenario determines your parenting style.

Parents, picture this scenario: your kids are painting today. They are covered in paint and their clothes are dirty. How do you react?

1. You knew they were going to paint today so you have a fresh change of clothes ready for them to change into after.

2. You check in to see if they have enough paint, need other supplies or if you can assist with their artworks.

3. You encourage your kids and tell them how great their paintings are looking.

4. You ask your children what the colours and pattern mean.

5. You tell them stories about famous artists and artworks. You get them inspired by the art world.

6. You remind your kids that if they need any help, you'll always have time for them.

7. You throw on an old t-shirt and paint with your kids! You don't mind a bit of mess.

8. You explain that painting is expressive so that they understand the mess is alright in this instance.

9. You tell them to carry on peacefully painting and enjoying themselves; you'll clean it all up when they're done.

Each reaction to that situation fits what's called an enneagram type. The enneagram system is a personality classification that considers how individuals react to situations, interact with other people, and express their emotions.

There are nine different personality types, and depending on how you reacted to the scenario above, you fall under one of them (or several).

Here are all nine, and what they can tell you about your parenting style.

Type One: The Reformer.

Reformers are ethical, dedicated and reliable. They love rules and structure. As parents, reformers can sometimes be seen as perfectionists but that's because they like order in their day-to-day life. Children of reformers feel secure and have a strong sense of responsibility because these parents instil it.

Type Two: The Helper.

Helpers are loving, caring and extremely supportive. As parents, they are happy to put chores aside to listen to their children's stories or assist with anything they might need help with. They tend to shower their children with affection, gifts and affirmation. Children of helpers often feel seen and heard by their parents.

Type Three: The Achiever.

Achievers are success-oriented, driven by goals and love the small and big wins. As parents, achievers are natural cheerleaders and coaches - always helping their children be their best. They provide extra support, such as coaching or tutoring to ensure their children have the opportunities to become well-rounded and successful at whatever they put their mind to.