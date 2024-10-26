How a little show about a teacher became this year's most delightful watch.

In episode one of English Teacher, a student's mother files a complaint against a gay teacher.

This sort of premise isn't typically the start of a wholesome comedy, but in English Teacher, my God, do they make it work.

If you haven't heard of English Teacher yet, this won't be the case for much longer. The New Yorker has already praised the show for its "satisfying mix of earnestness and irreverence" while TIME declared it "the year's best new sitcom".

Not since Abbott Elementary has a show set in school so quickly endeared itself to viewers. The first season won a 98 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with fans posting their adoration for the series across social media.