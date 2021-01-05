What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Tuesday January 5.

NSW records 4 new locally acquired cases.

NSW has recorded four locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday, from 26,000 tests.

Three are connected to the Berala cluster and one if a household contact of the Croydon cluster, acting premier John Barilaro said.

NSW recorded four new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Two of these cases, linked to the Berala cluster, were first reported yesterday morning, but are included in today’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/DPMTeyuCEY — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 5, 2021

Barilaro said one case was of particular concern to authorities: An 18-year-old man from Berala who travelled to Orange, Nyngan and then Broken Hill for a camping trip.

"We're urging people in Orange, Nyngan, and Broken Hill to be tested. Clinics will be set up in due course," Barilaro said.

"This is a reminder of what can occur for people who are moving out of Sydney. We said clearly in the past, if you have any symptoms, if you are concerned, you should limit your mobility.

"You should limit travel to regional and rural New South Wales. Even though we're confident in the health infrastructure in the regions, it brings a greater risk.

"And no different to the message yesterday for regional people who are intending to come to watch the test cricket this week, if you can avoid it, if you can change your plans, I urge you to do so."

Dr Kerry Chant said those identified as close contacts from BWS and Woolworths in Berala should get tested and isolate for 14 days, even if they receive a negative result.