Hours after she was proposed to, Jessica was in the emergency department.

It was a day that started out as magically as anyone could imagine, but for Coffs Harbour woman Jessica Daniel, it didn’t take long for her birthday to go from delightfully memorable to horribly unforgettable.

Accompanied by her boyfriend Joshua, the 24-year-old began birthday celebrations by watching the sun rise over Digger’s Beach in Coffs Harbour.

Then, the pair took a romantic morning walk along the beach, and, as Jessica told news.com.au on Monday, “About half way along the beach Josh got down on one knee and asked me to his wife.”

The receptionist said having been together for seven years, she was "so excited" about the proposal.

“I was so excited all I could do was cry and say yes over and over.”