Steve ran to the scene of a car crash to help. He saw a woman being attacked by a knife-wielding man.

The man was known to them but not for domestic violence matters involving the woman, police said.

Any other domestic violence links would be explored, they said.

Local commander Donald Faulds credited the "amazing work" of those who intervened.

"They've just turned up thinking it is just a normal motor vehicle accident ... then they're faced with a box cutter," Superintendent Faulds told reporters.

"Quite frightening but very, very brave as well."

Images from the scene showed blood splattered across the inside of the front passenger's door, seat and across the white sedan's paintwork.

Cronulla Sharks NRL chairman Steve Mace said he came face-to-face with the knife-wielding man after the crash happened right in front of him on his way to his young son's junior football game.

He ran to the passenger's aid after hearing the 49-year-old's screams but struggled to open the door of the sedan to save her.

"I ... finally jammed it open and all of a sudden, I see him just slashing her," he said in a video posted by the Daily Telegraph.

"(He was) just cutting her neck, her breast ... in the sides, wherever he could go."

Mace described how another man, who was also trying to get the woman out of the car, ended up with a gash from his shoulder to his belly button before the alleged knifeman left the car and made repeated attempts to attack the group.