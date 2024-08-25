Steve ran to the scene of a car crash to help. He saw a woman being attacked by a knife-wielding man.

Brave samaritans have been praised following a stabbing rampage on a major Sydney highway that left a woman fighting for life and three others, including the alleged perpetrator, wounded.
Two cars collided about 9am in Engadine in southern Sydney on Sunday before passers-by rushed to free the distressed female passenger who was screaming for help.
Police believe the driver, aged 57 or 58, began stabbing his partner while the car was weaving through traffic quite erratically before the crash.
