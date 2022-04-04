The government announced an endometriosis funding plan. Here's why endo sufferers are angry.

If you're a person with ovaries, chances are you've heard about the recent announcement regarding endometriosis. But in case you missed it, the federal government has pledged $58m to be spent on the diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

The package is set to provide funding for two specialist treatment clinics in each state and territory. The new clinics promise to include GPs specialising in women’s health and pain management, as well as nurses, allied health professionals (such as dietitians, physiotherapists and psychologists) and educators.

The government package also includes funding to access MRI scans, and money for patient management plans and research.

Watch: Answers guys need to know about endometriosis. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

This is obviously massive news for the thousands upon thousands of Aussies suffering from endometriosis - an excruciating and debilitating condition that currently one in nine women live with.

That's an estimated 830,000 people in Australia alone. Huge.

Off the back of the announcement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also revealed his wife, Jenny, suffers from the condition.

Yet, despite how common it is, there has been arguably little progress at the forefront of endometriosis - with many women facing misdiagnosis for years. There is also currently no prevention, no known cause and no cure.

And while this funding package may be seen as a positive step in supporting endometriosis research, development and patient care, many people have questions. Particularly when it comes to where the funding is being sent.

According to the Australian women Mamamia spoke to, the majority of this funding appears to be confusing and mismanaged.