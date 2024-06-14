'I'm Mamamia's lifestyle writer and this is what I'm picking up in the EOFY sales.'

In case you haven't noticed from all the sales that are currently taking place, the end of financial year is approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about how you're going to spend your tax return.

I for one have created a list of things to purchase, from clothes to big-ticket items like a Dyson vacuum which I've been desperate for since I discovered I shed more hair than my cat.

Watch: Justifying an online shopping spree. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Unlike other major shopping events like Boxing Day and Black Friday, EOFY sales don't have a specific start and end date, which means a ton of retailers have already kicked off their sales.

It's a great time to pick up something you've had your eye on whether that's a new pair of flared leggings to add to your winter wardrobe or a pair of boots that will compliment any outfit this season.

But if you're unsure of what to buy, take a look at what I'm planning on purchasing below. Then see the full list of sales towards the end.

Image: Shark.