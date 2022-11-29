Perhaps a transactional relationship, but a romantic one? Not a chance.

Because after some personal digging, several pieces of evidence that point to suspicious activity from the celebrity pairing were unveiled.

Without further ado, below is me defending my absolutely rock-solid theory that Ratajkowski and Davidson are NOT dating.

1. He was literally dating Kim Kardashian like??? Two seconds ago???

I don't know how things work in Hollywood, but in the real world, you're supposed to take at least a little time for yourself before you move on with someone else.

Davidson has apparently done no such thing.

The reality TV star and comedian dated for nine months before they broke up in August 2022. They officially met on the set of SNL... which is where Davidson's beef with Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, started. Because he was literally in the audience when the pair first kissed.

Yes, that kiss was part of a skit for the TV show, but Kim Kardashian later admitted that she felt something during that scripted snog.

In reference to the skit, West said in an interview: "This is for anybody that’s going through a separation. People intentionally do things to be mean and to hurt you and they be playing games, and culturally it’s okay. How are you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?"

