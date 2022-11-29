For the last few weeks, the alleged relationship between comedian Pete Davidson and model, Emily Ratajkowski has enthralled pop culture connoisseurs.
And this weekend, they seemingly confirmed they were an item when the pair were spotted sitting together data a New York Knicks basketball game.
Surrounded by a liege of other famous faces (namely Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah), the couple were photographed laughing as they watched the Knicks try to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies.
After this weekend, one thing has been made abundantly clear: Ratajkowski and Davidson are intent on creating buzz about a relationship that doesn't exist.