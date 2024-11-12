Leigh Campbell's edit of empire silhouette dresses that suit everyone.

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear, I brought back stylist and colour expert, Kim Crowley.

She talked through the different body shapes and explained how understanding your proportions can take away the overwhelm and help narrow down your fashion choices (regardless of the size on the label!)

She recommended the empire waistline (or silhouette), which is traditionally a dress that's fitted on the top, flowing out or becoming looser just under the bust.

The actual cut can differ (thin straps, sleeves or strapless) meaning there's often a version for everyone and every body type.

It's a style I love wearing because it's easy, comfy and reliable when I have an inevitable endo flare.

So, here are 13 of my faves to shop right now for Christmas parties, picnic lunchs and everything in between.

