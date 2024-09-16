A funny thing happened on the way to the Emmys.

As the sea of TV stars made their way down the red carpet, they posed for the cameras and quipped away during their interviews, and fangirled over other invitees as they momentarily forgot that they were also famous (here's looking at you, Nicola Coughlan and Jennifer Aniston). But while all of this was going on, it became increasingly hard to pick the actresses out of the crowd.

Apart from a few select pops of colour and personality delivered by the likes of Anna Sawai, Ayo Edebiri, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Liza Colón-Zayas, the main players of the night were mainly clad in an array of subdued dark gowns. In fact, there were just a handful of silver and pale pink looks on hand to prevent the red carpet galleries from looking like the inside of a licorice packet.

Of course, red carpet photos are not the most important takeaway from an event like the Emmy Awards, especially this year. A raft of exceptional shows like Shogun and Hacks picked up awards in multiple categories, and the wins of actresses Anna Sawai, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Elizabeth Debicki all made history.

Still, when it comes to awards show dressing, the power and importance of a red carpet look cannot be denied.

Everyone from the studios behind the nominated movies and TV shows to the publicists, stylists, managers and the star themselves stand to benefit financially in a substantial way if the star's red carpet look gains significant international attention. And that's not to mention the lucrative benefits for the fashion houses and brands who dress them.