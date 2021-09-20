A rapping Rita Wilson and a surprise win: The 12 biggest moments from the 2021 Emmys.

It's TV's biggest night and considering all our lives have consisted of recently is walks around our neighbourhoods and... television, this year's Emmys were extra special.

Expectations were high, because it was the first of Hollywood's major IRL award ceremonies after last year's many awkward, very boring Zoom versions. Plus, we were all excited to (hopefully) see our close personal friend Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis win all the awards.

The night was exactly what we needed it to be. Even the cringe of the E! Live from the Red Carpet show was welcome a celebration of the entertainment that has helped us throughout a bloody rough time, and the shows that offered us escapism, laughs and metaphorical hugs when nothing else could.

Here are the biggest moments from the 2021 Emmys.

Jennifer Coolidge talking about her house ghosts on the red carpet.

Okay, Jennifer Coolidge is a goddamn treasure.

On a fairly low-key red carpet, her interview with E! Live from the Red Carpet host Karamo Brown was as spectacular as we could've hoped, ranging from topics including the '5000 people' she had to show her negative COVID test to in order to get it, to Legally Blonde 3 to her... potentially haunted house.

Coolidge said she's never seen ghosts in her house but would like to, especially "an old sea captain" so they could swap stories at night.

We simply do not deserve her.

A musical opener.

The show began with host Cedric the Entertainer and a dancing TV, which is definitely going to be my new sleep paralysis demon.