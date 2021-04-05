"When life gets more sparkly." Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins and musician Oliver Brian are engaged.

Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has announced her engagement to musician Oliver Brian.

The 31-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Monday night, posting a photo alongside Brian, who often performs guitar and banjo with The Wiggles.

"When life gets more sparkly," she wrote.

Watkins first confirmed her relationship with Brian in an interview with Stellar in December 2019.

"Yes, I'm in love," Watkins told the publication, describing Brian as her "opposite".

"He’s a very calm and thoughtful person and I’ve always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals," she said.

"He loves talking about the environment and food production. It’s not very 'Wiggly', but it’s been nice for me to talk about things not just concerning ourselves, but people everywhere around the world."