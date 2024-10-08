Emma Stone appeared on a red carpet when fans noticed something suspicious.

In more fresh and fun ridiculous news today, it seems Emma Stone has been making headlines thanks to a rather suspicious moment on a red carpet.

Grab your trench coats, because the internet detectives are at it again.

Stone was attending the New York Film Festival to support a film she recently produced, A Real Pain, when something strange happened.

Stone was seen fixing her hair, as you do on a red carpet, but the internet sleuths noticed the way in which she was adjusting her hair made it seem an awful lot like she was wearing… a wig? Like… she lifted it off her head to show her friend, before giggling and running away.

That's right. The internet is convinced that Emma Stone is bald. That's the story.

"Emma Stone (BALD)," one fan account wrote to identify the actress at the NYFF. And I actually can't stop laughing.

Watch: Emma Stone adjusts her wig. Important content continues below.