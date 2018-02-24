Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Emma Freedman voiced her opinion. Then the vile messages ensued.

TV host Emma Freedman is no stranger to the online trolling hurricane that comes with voicing a controversial opinion.

Last year, in the midst of the Richmond nude photo scandal – where AFL player Nathan Broad distributed a naked photo of an ex – Freedman said on Channel 9’s Sports Sunday program we shouldn’t be taking our clothes off.

“My opinion on it… is don’t take your clothes off, to be honest,” Freedman said at the time.

“If you’re in a position where you think you might be put in a vulnerable position later on, for me, I wouldn’t take my clothes off.”

Now, in an interview with News Corp, Freedman said she was the subject of death threats after her comments made news.

“There were a couple of death threats and there were a couple of people who were so up in arms about something that was not meant to be — and is not — offensive in any possible way who wished that my unborn children would be born with a degenerative disease and things like that.

“You know, people are horrible if they get too riled up.”

She went on to say she felt she had “nothing” to apologise for.

“I stand by what I said, I have no issues with what I said and yes, my words were taken out of context and that happens in the media but it happens when people push it to happen,” she said.

2. Actually, Simone Holtznagel and Josh Gibson can have sex on I’m a Celebrity.





Well, who'd have thunk it? Steve Price really wants a couple of reality stars to get it on in the jungle. So much so, in fact, he is flying there to tell them where they can away from the cameras.

How... generous.

He told news.com.au he would do his best to get gossip from Josh Gibson and rumoured interest Simone Holtznagel, as he flies to the jungle for a cameo appearance on this Sunday night’s episode.

“Sexual tension and the possibility of sexual engagement has never been there, it’s always been frowned on,” Price told the news outlet about previous seasons of the show. “So I’ll have to probe that and see what I can get out of those two.