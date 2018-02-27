The health struggles behind Emma Chambers' death at just 53.

On Wednesday February 21, Emma Chambers, best known as Hugh Grant’s quirky sister Honey in Notting Hill, and the scatterbrained and naive Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley, died aged 53.
When Chambers’ agent John Grant shared the news on Saturday, tributes to the talented, comedic actress poured in immediately. Her former co-star, Dawn French, described Chambers as a “unique and beautiful spark,” while Hugh Grant remembered her as “a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress”.
While Chambers’ cause of death is officially recorded as due to “natural causes,” BBC executive producer, Jon Plowman, told Radio 4 it was a heart attack that killed her.
“It’s no age to have a heart attack, as I understand it,” he said.
I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot . pic.twitter.com/imzkoyKja9
— Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018
It appears Chambers had a long history of health challenges that affected her quality of life.