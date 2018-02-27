The health struggles behind Emma Chambers' death at just 53.

In an interview with the Telegraph in 2002, she spoke about her severe animal allergies, which left her at risk of asthma attacks and sometimes needed to be treated with steroid injections. She was first diagnosed when she was eight.

Recalling an experience backstage during a London play, Chambers said she spotted a cat and “nearly died”.

“I had to dash up to wardrobe, I had to leave. I was itching, wheezy. My voice was husky the next day — from being in here for a few minutes — and I looked horrendous.

“So the poor cat had to go — it was either the actress or the cat. What a diva I am!” she said.

She also described filming a scene for The Vicar of Dibley with farm animals.

“It was in the days when I used to go, ‘Oh, I’m fine’ — but, now, at the grand old age of 38, I don’t do that any more. I shout ‘GET THEM OUT!’,” she said.

“I remember seeing a take afterwards and nearly dying with embarrassment, as I looked horrendous. My eyes were out here.

“People don’t take it seriously. My mother would just say, ‘Get on with it’. There was no understanding of how chronic allergies can be.”

Despite her allergies, she lived on a farm, and adored her dog, Hattie. “The temptation to just pick up that big paw and kiss it is huge,” she told the Telegraph. “But I can’t. I cannot touch animals.”

In addition to allergies, Chambers struggled with eczema, sharing that she received acupuncture every ten days to cope.

Emma Chambers leaves behind her husband, actor Ian Dunn, who she married in 1991, and her siblings.