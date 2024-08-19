Matt and Emma Willis have been married 16 years. Scientology almost tore them apart.

Matt and Emma Willis are one of the UK's biggest power couples, who have managed to stand the test of time.

The singer and his TV presenter wife have been unflinchingly honest about their relationship struggles, opening up on everything from Matt's drug and alcohol addictions to his brush with Scientology.

Now, as they embark on their new hosting gig for Love is Blind UK, Matt and Emma's relationship continues to inspire fans with its resilience and authenticity, proving that true love can withstand the toughest of tests.

Here's everything you need to know about their off-screen romance.

How long has Emma Willis been with Matt?

Matt and Emma Willis first met in 2004 at MTV, where Emma was working as a presenter and Matt was promoting his band, Busted, which had just released its second studio album.

Image: Instagram/@emmawillisofficial