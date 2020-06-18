The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

While speaking to TV Tonight, she explained that since everyone has been at home, she hasn't really had the chance to experience her new, more publicly-known status.

"I guess with COVID being what it is, I haven’t actually been out that much," she explained.

"With filming, every single one of us – cast and crew – have been very careful to only be doing the responsible thing and minimising the amount that we go out. So for a number of months, all I was doing was going from home to work and occasionally dropping into the shops and that’s about it.

"I haven’t actually had much interaction with our wonderful audience in a public setting in that regard yet."

However, she did explain that during a quick trip to Sydney recently, she had a lovely run-in with a few fans.

"It was lovely to run into people and have them say how much they love the show and that we do bring something new and different to this much-loved juggernaut. So it’s deeply flattering and it really does make us so happy."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. On today's episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below.

3. "It was insane." MAFS' Martha on watching the raw footage from the last season of the show.

It's been over a year since Martha Kalifatidis graced our screens on Married At First Sight and famously poured wine on another contestant.

Now, the makeup artist and beauty influencer has shared what she really thinks about the latest season of the show.

Speaking to Nova 100’s Chrissie, Sam & Browny this morning, Martha explained that she watched clips of the new season for a segment she filmed for Channel Nine, 'Martha's Red Wine Moment.'

"I'll probably get in trouble for saying this but you know me. We got to see the raw edits, like things that hadn't been edited out yet, so we've seen some things on there that were like... oh, it's a good thing they didn't go to TV," she said.

"It was insane. It was okay, I didn't love it. You know what that's probably what people say about me and my series."