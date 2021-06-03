When fitness influencer Emily Skye didn't "snap back" after her baby, she felt like an imposter.

Emily Skye isn't your typical fitness influencer.

The personal trainer and mum-of-two not only shares her tips and workouts with her 2.5 million followers, but she's also extremely candid with them - from posting about her unexpected home birth (yep, that happened) to the reality of "bouncing back" to her pre-baby body.

In an Instagram post in March, Emily explained how unlike other celebrities and fitness experts, she didn't "snap back" from either of her pregnancies.

And at one point, that made her feel like an imposter.