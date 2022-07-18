Emily Ratajkowski's husband reportedly cheated on her. We need to talk about the response.

According to reports, Sebastian Bear-McClard, the husband of 31-year-old model, actress and author, Emily Ratajkowski, has cheated on her.

The cultural response is best summed up by the tweet: "Emily Ratajkowski's husband cheated on her? I didn't even know you could do that."

While the internet tweets and comments and compiles TikTok videos with slide shows of Ratajkowski along with the caption, "How did she get cheated on :(", it's worth clarifying that these rumours are, as yet, unsubstantiated.

A source told Page Six, "Yeah, he cheated. He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." Ratajkowski, who has been married for four years, has also been photographed without her wedding ring. Rumours that producer and actor Bear-McClard cheats on Ratajkowski have been persistent for years. But the facts of the story are almost not really the point.

The most interesting element has been the response.

You see, Ratajkowski would have to be considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet. Any magazine that ranks the "world's sexiest women", from Rolling Stone, to Sports Illustrated, to FHM, has included Ratajkowski.

Then, in March 2021, Ratajkowski gave birth. Eleven days later, she shared photos and videos to Instagram which featured a body that looked entirely unchanged by pregnancy and birth, zooming in on her flat stomach.

There was, inevitably, a lot of discussion regarding the helpfulness of sharing such images that bear little resemblance to most women's postpartum bodies. In any case, Ratajkowski has continued modelling and remains what I think is fair to call an absolute male fantasy.