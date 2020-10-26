Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant. But she will never tell you the gender of her child.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

In an exclusive Vogue article, written by herself, alongside a 'pregnancy reveal video' directed by her good friend Lena Dunham, the 29-year-old isn't going to let the media tell this story their way.

In her opening line of her article, Ratajkowski makes a definitive statement: she will not be telling any of us the gender of her child.

Watch: A snippet of Ratajkowski's pregnancy announcement.



Video via Vogue.

In fact, she and husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, won't be commenting on their child's gender at all. Even after the baby is born.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question... is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this," she writes.

In a 2000 word essay, which you can read in full here, Ratajkowski grapples with the idea and fear of raising both genders, pondering that she likes the "idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible".

Ratajkowski has been vocal about her feminism ever since she was thrust into the spotlight in Robin Thicke's film clip for 'Blurred Lines' in 2013.