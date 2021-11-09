"I began to float outside of myself." 7 things we learned from Emily Ratajkowski's book.

She assumed it must be, because her mother placed that black-and-photo on the kitchen counter, facing their home's front door.

"Anyone coming in was immediately greeted by my pouty lips, bare legs and teased hair," she recalls, adding she was "embarrassed" by the photo.

Being sued for posting a photo of herself.

My Body includes the essay 'Buying Myself Back', which was originally published by The Cut in 2020.

In it, she recounts moments when photos of her had been bought, sold and shared without her consent.

In 2019, she was sued by a paparazzo for sharing a photo of herself, that they had taken, on Instagram.

"I have learned that my image, my reflection, is not my own," she writes.

She fought back against the paparazzi's lawsuit, and in October 2021, a judge found her Instagram Story could be a fair use of the image at issue and the matter should go to a jury trial.

Alleged sexual assault on a modeling set.

In 2012, Ratajkowski travelled to the Catskill Mountains in New York for a photoshoot with photographer Jonathan Leder. Her agent had not told her the photoshoot would be lingerie, but when she realised, she rolled with it.

"The makeup artist painted on a bright-red lipstick, and I changed into a high-waisted pink lingerie set. We headed to the upstairs bedroom to begin shooting. I sat up on an antique brass bed frame, my knees pressing into the faded floral-print sheets," she wrote.

After a while, Ratajkowski says Leder instructed her to take off her lipstick and "f*** up your hair".

"He was turned away from me when he said, 'Let's try naked now.'

"I'd been shot nude a handful of times before, always by men. I'd been told by plenty of photographers and agents that my body was one of the things that made me stand out among my peers. My body felt like a superpower. I was confident naked — unafraid and proud. Still, though, the second I dropped my clothes, a part of me disassociated. I began to float outside of myself, watching as I climbed back onto the bed."

Later that night, she wrote about being on the couch with Leder.

"Most of what came next was a blur except for the feeling. I don't remember kissing, but I do remember his fingers suddenly being inside of me. Harder and harder and pushing and pushing like no one had touched me before or has touched me since. I could feel the shape of myself and my ridges, and it really, really hurt. I brought my hand instinctively to his wrist and pulled his fingers out of me with force. I didn't say a word. He stood up abruptly and scurried silently into the darkness up the stairs," she writes.