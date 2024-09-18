How long has Emily been in Paris? We checked the facts and nothing adds up.

Watching the new season of Emily In Paris I was struck by one thing. No, it wasn't the fashion or the romance or even the trip to Rome.

It was the timeline.

The show has been running for four seasons and we've only celebrated one Christmas, one birthday for our titular character Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and one very long, fake pregnancy. As the show was renewed for a fifth season this week, my thought bubble burst.

How damn long has Emily been in Paris? What kind of special visa is she on?

This led me to having a nervous breakdown a serious investigation. I lived through the first few years of Grey's Anatomy only to learn that all three seasons had taken place over the course of one year. All that nonsense and chaos in 12 calendar months? Wild.

As it turns out, the timeline of Emily In Paris is equally dumbfounding. She's only been in Paris for nine months at the start of Season 4, which makes the events of the series and Emily's drama all the more unhinged. And that's not even the worst of it.

Season 4: Part 2 is where the timeline gets especially cooked, and at this point the fabric of time is simply a suggestion to Netflix and the Emily In Paris team.

Let's get into it.

Emily Cooper moves to Paris.

The confusing timeline begins in Season 1, which seems like it happens over the course of several months but is actually — mathematically — only a few weeks.

Emily got her dream role at Savoir in Paris in September or October. Year unknown, because why would that matter? The reason she took the role was that her boss, Madeline (Kate Walsh), learned she was pregnant and could no longer leave the US to take her dream fashion role in France.