There’s only one moment where Emily Cooper is simply the worst.

Love her or love to hate her, Lily Collins' character in Emily In Paris has always been a divisive little lady.

From the beginning, fans took a dislike to Emily Cooper's culturally unaware approach to living in a foreign country, her chaotic dating life, and her often lax work performance. These flaws were always delicately balanced by her bubbly personality, kind nature, trademark style and hilariously basic opinions.

But in the latest season, it seems like it's not just fans who have glaring issues with Emily; the call is now coming from inside the house.

In season four, Netflix writers are truly leaning into Emily's tendencies to be…rather terrible.

There was a vibe shift as early as episode two when Emily randomly left in the middle of lunch with two Parisian women, as they moaned "I guess we'll pay for her ice tea."

It was subtle but a clear acknowledgment that despite all her best efforts, Emily can often be, well… the worst.

Then there was the way she misled Alfie at the masked ball. It was painful to watch, especially after she made him think they still had a chance only for her to leave with Gabriel.

Considering just how thoughtless she was with Alfie's feelings, many fans on X applauded when Emily was left in tears after finding out he met someone else in part two. Sorry girlie, but you fumbled a real one.