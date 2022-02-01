Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu found fame in her 50s. Here's everything we know about her.

Despite being one of the most divisive television shows to come out during the pandemic, Emily in Paris has proven to be just what we needed.

The first season gave us a heady dose of escapism - transporting us to Paris, providing a visual feast of over-the-top fashion and just the right amount of drama to make us forget about the state of the world.

Then in season two, which dropped over the summer holidays, we became invested - with the storyline, the relationships and above all, the strong female leads, Emily, Mindy and the character who unanimously stole the show, Sylvie Grateau.

If you haven't yet seen season two of Emily in Paris, watch the trailer here. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

It’s no surprise that the head of the fictiona; PR firm Savoir has become somewhat of a cult figure on the hit Netflix show.

She’s the epitome of French - stylish, self-assured and a little cold until you get to know her - and she's refreshing to see on-screen: a confident 50-something-year-old woman living her best life.

The actress behind Sylvie, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, admits she and her character are similar (minus the cold part).

"Sylvie has this great quality that she doesn’t give a damn what people think. I’m a bit like her. I really couldn’t care less. That’s a privilege that comes with age!" Leroy-Beaulieu, 58, told Harper’s Bazaar.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. Image: Netflix.