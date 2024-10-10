The French president and Mayor of Rome are fighting over Emily in Paris.

World leaders usually have important things on their agenda, but keeping Emily in Paris is now a top priority for French President Emmanuel Macron.

After Emily in Paris teased the possibility of our beloved American expat swapping Paris for Rome, Macron made his position crystal clear: "We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris!" he told Variety.

"Emily in Paris in Rome doesn't make sense."

Macron didn't stop there, adding that the series has done wonders for France's global image.

"Emily in Paris is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it's a very good initiative."

Watch the trailer for Emily in Paris season 4 here.



Netflix

But despite Macron's endorsement of the show, it seems Emily has other plans.

Season five is confirmed to take the marketing maven to Italy, where she'll lead a campaign for her new client-slash-suitor, Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini).

While Emily's journey might see her swap berets for Vespa helmets for now, the door remains open for a potential return to Paris — especially since Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, even made a cameo on the show.