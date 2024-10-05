Not sure where to begin? Here's our definitive ranking of Emily Henry books.

Emily Henry is the name on every book lover's lips as she prepares to release yet another romance novel in 2025.

The author appeared on BookTok when fans needed her most: during the pandemic, when we were bored as hell. Her 2020 novel Beach Read became an instant hit, introducing many fans to the romance genre for the very first time. Myself included!

I was never one for lovey-dovey books. I found them cringe despite spending most of my time watching love stories play out on screen. I won't lie to you — I had absolutely internalised the idea that bodice-ripping romance novels were kind of embarrassing (I'M SORRY).

But then I bought Beach Read and became a mega fan, realising this genre is fun, entertaining, and let's be honest, spicy.

While I've loved the offerings from authors including Christina Lauren, Abby Jiminez, Ali Hazelwood, and romantasy author Rebecca Yarros, I still find myself an Emily Henry fan above all others.

She had released a few lesser-known books before her recent slew of bestsellers, which explored other genres. And those are also certainly worth a read! But her rom-coms are simply too damn good.

So good, in fact, that every single one of them is currently in the works for a screen adaptation.

One is coming to Netflix soon, with another adaptation rumoured to be starring Hollywood favourites Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri. All my internet obsessions, together at last.