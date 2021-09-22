Since I was 15 years old, I had always dreamed of living in my own apartment in the city.

I was lucky enough to make that dream come true a year ago when I moved out on my own for the first time. Although I was extremely excited to finally have a place of my own, I couldn’t help but also feel a little nervous towards the idea of being by myself as a single 24-year-old woman.

I won't lie: even now, one year later, I still worry about loneliness and my overall well-being from time to time.

Before Sydney went into lockdown this year, I went back to my parents house so I wouldn’t have to go through isolation alone. Since being here, I’ve been able to really appreciate my little city apartment and how much I miss her (yes she’s a woman). Being away from my apartment has also helped me realise how much I’ve grown and developed mentally this past year, allowing me to have a whole new appreciation for my tiny abode.

Here are the 3 ways I've embraced living alone the most.

Cooking.

I used to tell everyone that I couldn’t cook. Thinking that I could live out the rest of my life on takeaway food, I soon realised that this was a huge drain on my mental and physical (also financial) health. I had to at least try! After a few basic pasta dishes and some burnt roasts, I finally mastered the art of average cooking for one.

Since living alone, I cook around 2 big meals a week and it has become such a highlight of mine. The whole process really: from the start of buying groceries on my walk home from work, to sitting at my own dining table with some candles lit and a jazz playlist (yes I said jazz) to actually enjoy it in my own company.