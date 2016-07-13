Body confidence film given 'outrageous' rating for depicting actual vaginas.

Filmmaker Taryn Brumfitt’s documentary Embrace has been given a MA 15+ rating for depicting vaginas in all their glory.

The woman who shared her non-traditional before and after photo with the world created the documentary to unite women in loving their bodies.

So, unsurprisingly, she is unhappy that a portion of the audience has effectively been banned from watching it.

“It puts my film in the same category as Fifty Shades of Grey,” Taryn told news.com.au.

“It’s wrong on so many levels. I am outraged.”

Watch the trailer here. (Post continues after video.)

After screening at this year’s Sydney Film Festival, Embrace is to be released in cinemas nationally on August 4.

The documentary is much more than its depiction of vaginas, but this is the reason it has been rated MA 15+, which is given to films with ‘strong impact’ nudity or violence, compared to the more moderate impact in M-rated films.

News.com.au reports the Classification Board noted that some of the genital detail included “protruding labia”.