A list of the 7 most embarrassing moments my mother rudely put me through.

I am calling my mother out.

Yes, the woman who carried me for 34 weeks, fed me with her own milk, raised me and loved me and blah blah blah.

I'm not here to write in complete reverence and awe of her, but to make it clear that I have lived through some pretty shameful moments... all because of my very lovely mum.

In all honesty, I don't really have maternal instincts (ahem: you can read all about that here), nor do I think I could ever do the job my mum has done - for the most part, flawlessly - for 23 years.

And quite frankly, not many people can. So, I honour her for that.

But my god, there are certainly some things I would absolutely love to do over, especially when it comes to a heap of childhood experiences that concern my mother.

The culprit and I with my baby sister (not sure which one and she's irrelevant to the story so..) Image: Supplied.

She lives overseas now, and it would take her a hell of a long time to get to me just to clip my ear; so I’m taking my chances here by sharing some of the many (many) moments where my mother has embarrassed the living heck out of me.

I've blocked a lot of my childhood out (solely for my sanity), but there's still a lot to be said for what I can (unfortunately) remember, so I thought what better time to share than the present.

1. She made me take part in an 2km cross country race. I came last.

Let me set the scene.

It’s the first grade and I am at my first ever athletics carnival. I am a chubby kid, with a penchant for being chauffeured on push bikes by my sisters instead of actually riding them myself.