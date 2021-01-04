10 embarrassing beauty trends we all tried as teens. And deeply, deeply regret.

One of our favourite pastimes is to wake in the middle of the night in a fevered sweat remembering ~that~ glitter blue eyeshadow, candyfloss flavoured lip gloss combo sported with a butterfly clip-laden crimped hair 'do we wore to the school dance.

And that's because our beauty regrets haunt us to this very day - even after we've deleted every piece of evidence of them from the internet.

So to join together in embarrassing harmony, we thought we'd recap the worst of the worst when it comes to beauty trends that we attempted (read: failed) during our teenage years.

Read them and (probably) weep.

Chunky coloured highlights.

The official ambassador of this trend is, of course, Christina Aguilera. Circa 'Diiiiiirty era, obviously. This tragic trend was the absolute tits for about three and a half weeks - giving thousands of people just enough time to completely destroy their hair.

Image: Getty.

Tadpole brows.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from our past beauty mistakes it’s this: PUT THE TWEEZERS DOWN. RIGHT NOW.

We were all slightly over-plucked in our youth, but there was a certain ‘breed’ of brow that we particularly regret and that’s the infamous Tadpole.

Image: Getty.