The Presley curse: The many tragedies surrounding Elvis Presley, before and after his death.

This post deals with miscarriage and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



It's been 44 years since the death of Elvis Presley.

On August 16, 1977, one night before he was due to begin a new tour, Elvis died of a heart attack at his home, Graceland, aged 42.

His death sparked mourning around the world. Crowds gathered to honour the 'king of rock and roll'; one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century.

In 1954, after years of being influenced by pop, country and gospel music of the time, Elvis began his singing career with the Sun Records label in Memphis.

By 1956, a mere two years later, he was an international superstar.

Elvis Presley in 1957. Image: Getty.

On May 1, 1967, Elvis married actress Priscilla Beaulieu in Las Vegas. The couple welcomed their only child, daughter Lisa Marie, in 1968, before divorcing in 1973.

As is so often the case for ultra-famous families, life was not as idyllic as it may have seemed.

In the final years of his life, the performer divided his time between touring and spending time at his Memphis estate.

His health was also in major decline from years of drug misuse and a diet of greasy, fried food.

Image: Getty.