Can you feel the love tonight? Congratulations to this beautiful newly married couple.

Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish have married after 21 years together.

Their wedding, documented on Instagram, has been announced to much celebration around the world.

(And the pics are gorgeous!)

The two have had a civil partnership since 2005 which came after 12 years together.

Sir Elton John documented the event on Instagram, initially posting a wedding invitation to his followers using the hashtag #sharethelove

67-year-old John and 52-year-old Furnish hosted the ceremony at their Windsor estate in Berkshire in the UK with a number of stars in attendance.

David and Victoria Beckham were there, as well as musician Ed Sheeran and actor David Walliams.

David Furnish and Sir Elton have two sons, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John who were there at the wedding – not just in the pics, but also taking them.

The couple married after same-sex marriage became legal in the UK since March 13 2014. Couples who are already in a civil partnership in England and Wales have been able to convert their commitment into marriage since December 10.

The marriage took place in Windsor, nine years to the day since the pair’s civil union.

“I’m very proud of Britain and the laws that we’ve seen come into existence since we’ve been together,” John told US network NBC in March when same sex marriage became legal.

“Having our civil partnership was an incredible breakthrough for people that have campaigned for a long time — through the ’60s and the ’50s in England when it was so hard to be gay and hard to be open about it. And it was a criminal act.

“So for this legislation (gay marriage) to come through is joyous, and we should celebrate it. We shouldn’t just say, ‘Oh, well we have a civil partnership. We’re not going to bother to get married.’ We will get married,” he said.

Can’t you just you feel the love tonight?

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.