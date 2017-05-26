Elsa Pataky is a little bit savage. Mocks Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth seem to love each other, but they seem to occasionally love throwing the other under the bus just a little bit more.

This time it was Pataky mocking Hemsworth, taking aim at the fact he was maybe, probably, definitely flexing when she went to take a rather candid car selfie for Instagram.

Stop flexing chris, it’s gross!! Deja de marcar brazo @chrishemsworth!! ???????? #kidsday #noisycar #backinamerica A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on May 24, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

“Stop flexing Chris, it’s gross!!” she captioned the selfie with a remarkably bulging bicep in the background.

Since the couple made the move from the US to Australia, they have been characterised as a particularly down to earth couple who are wanting to raise their children with the most normal upbringing possible.

Just last month, Pataky told News Corp the reason they moved to Byron Bay is because they “couldn’t take it anymore”.

“In LA, my kids had a camera in front of them all the time and it made my daughter [India] become very scared of photos,” the mother-of-three continued. “She didn’t want pictures taken and didn’t want to be in photos.”