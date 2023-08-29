2017 Bachelor contestant Elora is at the centre of controversy... because of her crematorium business.

Former The Bachelor contestant Elora Murger's crematorium business is at the centre of controversy because of the fumes it's letting off and how it's affecting neighbouring businesses.

Elora appeared on Matty J's season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

She's now the director of Coastal Cremations on the Sunshine Coast.

A report by A Current Affair has found that the business has "ignited a dispute" with the neighbouring businesses in the industrial complex.

One business owner, Dan McKay told the program that the day the crematorium opened "is the day we started experiencing all of this".

The former reality TV star's business moved into the industrial area earlier this year after receiving approval from council.