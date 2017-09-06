Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

We know celebrity gossip is not all that important, or in any way about to change your life, but we hope this brightens up your Wednesday just a little bit.

1. There are some crazy rumours about The Bachelor’s Elora and we’re oh so confused

We don't want to know who wins The Bachelor before the finale has aired, but insiders, internet sleuths and tabloid reporters keep making it hard for us.

If you've so far managed to avoid these please be warned by this potential SPOILER ALERT on who gets eliminated (but not who wins).

Again, readers, ******SPOILERS ARE AHEAD*******

Listen: Catch up on The Bachelor with Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald on Bach Chat.



The latest goss to take with a grain of salt (please take with a grain of salt) is that Elora Murger is booted off the show by Matty J this week and does not take it well at all.

The rumour, which may well be complete crap, comes from an unnamed "insider" who told the Daily Mail that the fire dancer chucks a bit of a fit after her last rose ceremony.

According to the source, she called show's creators asking for compensation and sent out a Snapchat video burning memorabilia she collected during the show (including her roses and date cards) with the caption, "F*ck you Matty J".

Whether that's true or not is anyone's guess. Regardless, we still love the ~drama~ and epic one-liners she brought to the show.

2. Behold: Jennifer Garner's first ever post on Instagram