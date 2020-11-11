Ooft. Elly Miles just publicly berated her sister’s winner Pete Mann, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Ooft. Elly Miles just publicly berated her sister’s winner Pete Mann.

Just one day after The Bachelorette finale we were told that Becky Miles had sadly split from her winner Pete Mann.

Then came more bad news. It turned out Pete had dumped her just three days after filming the finale... over FaceTime.

Now her younger sister Elly has called the 34-year-old out on it.

"I am devastated for her," Elly told The Daily Telegraph.

"I think she just feels disappointed and I guess a little bit cheated because he wasn't as transparent as he should have been and she could have picked the other guy and actually made a real shot at it because he was 100 per cent in."

Elly went on to say that Pete could have been more up front about the way he was feeling.

"He could have been more honest, that is all we asked for at the beginning of the experience," she told the publication. "I don't think he was really in touch with himself."

It comes after runner-up Adrian Baena confirmed that he briefly dated Becky after the show.

"Me and Becky, we kept in contact. Then we decided what the heck, let's meet up, let's see what happens. I went in with an open mind. What did I have to lose, nothing," he shared in an Instagram video on Monday.